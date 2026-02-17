FCC Chair Reintroduces C’ttee Clerks, Warns Against Job Slot Selling

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) Chairman Ayo Omidiran yesterday warned staff against corruption and sale of job slots.

She issued the warning after reintroducing Committee Clerks I to the commission. Former Chairman Muheeba Dankaka scrapped the positions.

A statement by the FCC said: “Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman, the Secretary emphasised that the new assignment demands loyalty, dedication, discipline, and hard work, adding that regular performance assessments would be conducted to ensure strict accountability in the discharge of duties.

“He reaffirmed the Executive Chairman’s zerotolerance policy on corruption, slot-selling, and all forms of misconduct, warning that such acts will not be condoned under any circumstance. “The Secretary further announced that a whistleblowing policy will soon be introduced, in collaboration with Commissioners, to identify and address corrupt practices within the system.”

The Director of Human Resources, Sanni Ibrahim, said that the appointments are ad hoc and asked the clerks to continue reporting to their parent departments while keeping their Directors informed of official assignments.