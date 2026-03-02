FCC Boss Assures Commitment To Collaboration, Engages PTAD On Pensioners’ Welfare

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has reassured its commitment to institutional collaboration and equitable service delivery following a strategic engagement with the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Receiving the PTAD delegation at the FCC headquarters in Abuja, FCC Executive Chairman, Honorable Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, recounted the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of pensioners through transparent and accountable systems.

“The welfare of pensioners is not merely an administrative obligation. It is a moral responsibility. When retirees receive their entitlements promptly and fairly, it strengthens public confidence in governance and reinforces the principles of equity and justice,” the FCC boss said.

Hon. Omidiran further commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising reforms targeted at addressing pension-related challenges and improving institutional efficiency.

“The deliberate efforts of this administration to resolve longstanding pension issues demonstrate a clear commitment to a welfarist and people-focused approach to governance,” she added.

The PTAD delegation, led by Executive Secretary Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya, restated the Directorate’s statutory mandate, which includes settling outstanding pension liabilities, administering pensions for retirees of defunct and moribund government agencies, and implementing pension harmonisation measures to improve retirees’ welfare.

“Our mission is anchored on fairness, equity, and transparency. By strengthening collaboration with institutions such as the FCC, we can ensure that pension administration remains efficient and that every eligible retiree receives their rightful entitlements without delay,” Odunaiya said.

The meeting ended on a collaborative note with both sides reiterating their resolve to deepen inter-agency cooperation, enhance accountability mechanisms, and deliver improved outcomes for pensioners nationwide.