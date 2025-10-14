FCC Boss Advocates Transparent Recruitment, Stronger Inter-Agency Collaboration

Amid concerns over lopsided recruitment in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, has called for transparent recruitment and enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

The charge was made on Tuesday during a two-day workshop organized by the FCC, themed “Strengthening Leadership and Management Excellence in the Federal Character Commission in Line with the Renewed Hope Agenda”, for the Commission’s directors.

Oladele highlighted emerging challenges, including digital transformation, manpower planning, and the need for more accountable recruitment processes. He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and excellence in public service, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Effective execution of our constitutional duty requires leadership that embodies fairness, professionalism, and integrity. This workshop is a defining moment in our effort to reposition the FCC as a strategic institution at the heart of Nigeria’s unity, equity, and inclusive governance,” Oladele said.

He explained that the Commission’s mandate, enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is to promote, monitor, and enforce the equitable distribution of posts, socio-economic amenities, and infrastructure among Nigeria’s federating units.

Oladele added:

“The Renewed Hope Agenda places equity, justice, and inclusivity at the core of governance. Every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, or place of birth, must have a fair opportunity to participate in the nation’s development.”

The FCC boss emphasized that leadership and management excellence are critical to institutional success and must operate in synergy to achieve results.

In his remarks, FCC Secretary Muhammad Musa described the workshop as “very important,” noting it will strengthen the leadership and management capacities of directors and senior officials to achieve the Commission’s mandate and support the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Chizea Christopher Chukwudi, said the workshop was timely, particularly in light of past negative public perceptions of the Commission. He added that it will enhance staff performance and their role in promoting fairness and inclusivity.