FCC: Ag. Chairman Inspects Facilities

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele (Esq.), has embarked on a comprehensive inspection tour of the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit aimed to engage staff directly and gain firsthand insight into the daily operations of the Commission.

The tour followed an earlier meeting with Directors in the Commission’s Boardroom, during which Oladele sought their support and cooperation in steering the affairs of the Commission.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Chukwudi Chizea, the Acting Chairman visited every office in Blocks A and C of the Commission, underscoring his commitment to operational excellence and staff well-being.

During the visits, Oladele interacted with Directors and Heads of Divisions, engaging them in discussions about ongoing projects, departmental challenges, and potential improvements.

He stressed the importance of a conducive work environment and reiterated that staff welfare is critical to the Commission’s success.

“It’s important to ensure staff are dedicated and passionate about their work every day. Therefore, it is my plan to provide them with the equipment, financial, and material resources they need to do their jobs effectively, while also supporting their daily needs,” he said.

Commending the staff’s efforts in improving service delivery, he said: “I am happy with your level of commitment to operational excellence, which I believe is crucial to achieving the Commission’s mandate.”

A key part of the tour involved personal interaction with staff across departments, listening to their concerns and offering immediate responses to some of the issues raised.

Oladele emphasized that making staff welfare a priority is essential to building a stronger and more efficient institution.

In a related development, the Acting Chairman has set up a committee to restructure the Monitoring and Enforcement (M&E) Department to boost its efficiency and performance.

The facility tour reflected Oladele’s hands-on leadership style and his commitment to the welfare of FCC staff and the Nigerian people at large. His approach since assuming office has been widely seen as a positive step toward repositioning the Commission for improved service delivery.