FCC: Acting Chairman’s Facebook/WhatsApp Accounts For Employment, Fake

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has dismissed as fake the Facebook and WhatsApp accounts being circulated in the name of its Acting Executive Chairman, Hon. Kayode Oladele, purportedly offering employment and political appointments.

In a statement, the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs & Communication, Chukwudi Chizea, clarified that Oladele has no such accounts.

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to the circulation of a fake Facebook/WhatsApp account purporting to belong to the Acting Executive Chairman, Hon. Kayode Oladele. The fraudulent operators of this account are using his photograph to send friend requests to unsuspecting Nigerians,” Chizea stated.

He explained that the impostors falsely claim the Acting Chairman is offering recruitment opportunities and political appointments, stressing that Oladele does not operate any social media account for such purposes.

The Commission urged Nigerians to disregard such accounts, warning those who had already accepted friend requests to block and report them to the appropriate security agencies to avoid falling victim to scams.

“The Federal Character Commission remains committed to safeguarding its integrity and protecting the public from fraudulent schemes. Kindly be guided and have nothing to do with these fraudsters,” the statement concluded.