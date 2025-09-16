FCC Acting Chairman Urges NUGA Officials To Uphold Fairness

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, has charged officials of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) to maintain fairness and professionalism during 2025 competition.

The charge was delivered during a courtesy visit by Khalifa Onu, Consultant to NUGA, to the FCC headquarters in Abuja.

Oladele pledged the Commission’s full support for the Games, aligning the initiative with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes fairness, inclusiveness, and unity as key drivers of national development.

Khalifa Onu highlighted the Games as a platform for students across Nigeria to showcase their talents, adding that a committee has been established to revive traditional sporting activities in universities. He stressed the importance of FCC’s partnership, given its mandate to promote national unity and inclusiveness.

In response, Hon. Oladele described NUGA as more than a sporting event, noting that it has evolved into a national symbol of discipline, excellence, and unity. According to the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Chizea Chukwudi, the Acting Chairman said,

“Every edition of NUGA brings together young Nigerians from diverse regions to compete, interact, and build lasting friendships, demonstrating the strength of our diversity.”

He emphasized that fairness, equity, and inclusiveness are the principles on which the FCC was founded and should guide NUGA, where athletes must compete on merit, not prejudice.

Speaking on the upcoming festival to be hosted by the University of Jos, Oladele described Plateau State as a melting pot of Nigerian cultures and traditions, reinforcing the message of unity in diversity.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s endorsement of NUGA as a key instrument for national integration and youth development, urging referees and officials to uphold the highest standards of impartiality, ensuring that athletes succeed through skill, discipline, and determination, not favoritism.

Highlighting the crucial role of youth in nation-building, Oladele noted that the future of Nigeria rests on young people, reiterating the FCC’s commitment to policies that guarantee equal opportunities for all Nigerians, irrespective of background. He also stressed ongoing FCC reforms to promote fairness in recruitment, improve staff welfare, and ensure equity across MDAs.

Oladele concluded by advising that sports should remain a unifying force and a rallying point for national hope, affirming that Nigeria’s diversity is its greatest strength.