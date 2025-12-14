FCC Acting Chairman Supports Falana On Social Media Ban for Minors, Cites Australian Model

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has endorsed the call by human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, to regulate and potentially restrict minors’ access to social media platforms in Nigeria.

Oladele described the initiative as timely, responsible, and in the best interest of the nation’s future, citing the Australian model as a useful reference.

He expressed concern over the increasing exposure of children to unregulated and harmful online content, noting that while social media has benefits, it has also become a major source of moral decline, cyberbullying, online exploitation, and mental health challenges among minors.

“Australia has demonstrated that it is possible to strike a balance between digital innovation and child protection. Their approach shows that safeguarding minors from harmful online exposure is not an assault on free speech, but a responsible act of governance. Nigeria must not shy away from taking similar bold steps,” Oladele said.

He emphasized that any restriction should include clear age limits, parental involvement, platform accountability, and effective enforcement mechanisms, clarifying that the objective is child protection, not censorship.

Oladele further called on the Federal Government to initiate a broad-based national dialogue involving parents, educators, child development experts, civil society organizations, lawmakers, and technology companies to develop a child-centred social media regulatory framework suited to Nigeria’s social and cultural realities.

“Our children are the custodians of tomorrow’s Nigeria. Allowing them to be exposed to unfiltered digital dangers under the guise of freedom is a risk we cannot continue to take. The Australian example shows that firm, thoughtful regulation is both possible and necessary,” he stated.

The FCC boss’ endorsement aligns with growing concerns among policymakers and child welfare advocates about the impact of unmoderated social media on minors in Nigeria.