FBS Reinsurance: Turnover Down By 9.9% To $31.43m

FBS Reinsurance Limited (FBS Re has published its provisional business indicators for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The reinsurer reported a turnover of $31.432 million, down 9.9 per cent compared to the $34.904 million achieved in 2023.

Atlas Mafazine reports that FBS Re ended the year with a net result of $8.718 million against $18.821 million a year earlier, reflecting a 53.7 per cent decline.

The company’s shareholders’ equity stood at $25.737 million, and the return on equity (ROE) amounted to 33.88 per cent. Share capital increased by 16.3 per cent, from $11.1 million in 2023 to $12.91 million one year later.

Nigerian insurers and reinsurers are heavily affected by the sharp devaluation of the naira against the dollar.

For example, between December 2023 and December 2024, that is, in just 12 months, the naira lost 76 per cent of its value against the US dollar.

