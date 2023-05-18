FBRA, UNIDO sensitise stakeholders on plastic waste recycling

The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) has collaborated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to create awareness for recyclers and manufacturers of plastics in Lagos State, at a seminar recently. The coalition, which is made up of both local and multinational companies, is implementing the extended producer responsibility in Nigeria, whereby manufacturers proactively manage their waste to ensure safety of the environment. This is the second edition of the seminar, which explored the theme: ‘Promoting Sustainable Plastic Value Chains Through Circular Economy Practices.’

The maiden session took place in Abuja in March, this year. According to a statement by Agharese Onaghise, Executive Secretary, FBR, the project seeks to contribute to Nigeria’s inclusive and sustainable industrial development through resource efficiency. The statement added that 10 selected organisations would be shortlisted for the implementation phase of the project in Lagos and Abuja.

“Humans have become more mobile especially in urban areas, and this has contributed to the increased use of plastics on the go, which has in turn, in- creased plastic waste pollution. “Lagos, as a coastline city, will continue to contribute to the disruption of the aquatic ecosystem if appropriate waste management practices are not employed. “This is the reason FBRA, in partnership with UNIDO, conducted an awareness training for plastic value chain players in Lagos.

The training focused on promoting circular econo- my principles and practices, while ensuring resource efficient production for plastic value chains in Nigeria,” Onaghise said. In their remarks, Oluyomi Banjo, National Programme Coordinator, UNIDO, spoke about the objectives and ex- pected outcomes of the proj- ect, while Dr Gaji Tajudeen, the Permanent Secretary, La- gos State Ministry of Environ- ment and Water Resources, re- stated the commitment of the state in ensuring proper waste management and circularity within the sector. Dr Femi Idowu-Adegoke, President of Lagos Recyclers Association, commended the organisers for the initiative and reiterated the importance of circularity in Nigeria. The training had in atten- dance relevant stakeholders across the plastic value chain in Lagos and Ogun State.