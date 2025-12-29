FBOMF Honours Teachers, Supports Pupils In Osun Communities

A non-governmental organisation, Funmilayo Bamidele Oke Memorial Foundation (FBOMF) has extended its humanitarian outreach with a school support and Noble Teachers’ Initiative programme, distributing essential items to pupils and female educators across Ayedaade, Irewole, and Isokan Local Government Areas in Osun State.

During the event, 50 school bags were presented to pupils from St. Richard Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Primary School, Oloba in Gbongan; St. Matthew’s Primary School, Wakajaye; St. Stephen Anglican Church Primary School, Ogbaaga; and St. Francis Primary School, Ogbaaga – all within Ayedaade Local Government Area.

Additionally, over 200 female teachers from the three local governments received gifts of clothes and footwear, aimed at recognising their dedication and contributions to education.

In a goodwill message Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Taiwo Oluga who was represented by the Foundation’s Secretary, Adenitan Akinola, described the programme as “deeply symbolic.”

The foundation was established earlier this year in honour of her late mother, Mrs. Funmilayo Bamidele Oke, a committed teacher who served passionately until her death nearly 30 years ago.