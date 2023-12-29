FBNQuest Worries Over Nigeria’s Rising Debt Service Costs

Merchant Banking and Asset Management group, FBNQuest, has said that Nigeria’s high debt service costs cast doubt on the sustainability of the country’s rising public debt. The firm stated this while reacting to the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest data on Nigeria’s public debt profile.

In a report, which focused on the DMO’s disclosure that the Federal Government’s total domestic debt stock increased by four per cent q/q to N50.2 trillion as at the end of Q3’23, the firm noted that government’s share of domestic debt represents 90 per cent of the nation’s total domestic debt stock of N55.9 trillion, with the balance comprising of the domestic debt of the state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The report partly read: “The FGN’s total domestic debt stock is equivalent to roughly 22 percent of 2023f GDP. However, if we include the domestic debt of the states and the FCT, the figure rises to 24.6 percent of ‘23f GDP. “The breakdown of the domestic debt shows that the proportion of FGN bonds, usually the largest component of the overall debt mix, decreased slightly to 86 percent from 87 percent in Q2 ’23.

A key reason for the increase in FGN bonds, and consequently domestic debt stock, is the DMO issuing over N5.3 trillion in bonds this year (N5.9 trillion with non-competitive allotments considered). “Given the tight external financial conditions, the DMO has had to depend heavily on domestic debt sources to help plug the FGN’s budget deficits. The total domestic debt stock accounts for around 64 per cent of total public debt, with the FGN’s share accounting for c.57 percent.

“Given the escalating debt service costs, reflected in a debt-service-to-revenue ratio of 67 per cent as of 9M ’23, the rising public debt remains a source of concern regarding its sustainability. The FGN’s 2024 budget proposals show planned borrowings of N7.8 trillion, of which N6.1 trillion is to be sourced from domestic borrowings.”

In a report released over the weekend, in which they also reacted to the DMO’s latest data on Nigeria’s public debt profile, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd raised concern over what they said is the country’s high debt-to- GDP ratio, which according to them, casts doubt on the sustainability of its public debt.