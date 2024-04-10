FBNquest Promotes Financial Literacy

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, recently held its financial literacy and enlightenment session to commemorate the 2024 Global Money Week, and also to carry out part of its Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) activities.

In line with the theme of this year’s Global Money Week, “Protect Your Money, Secure Your Future,” which was aimed at raising awareness among younger generations about savings culture, investment, and financial discipline, FBNQuest employees volunteered to teach and interact with pupils, providing insights and techniques on the importance of developing a savings culture from the money given to them by their parents, guardians, and family members.

During the financial enlightenment session with the students, the Chief Financial Officer at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Olamide Adeosun, emphasized that planning for the future requires self-discipline, commitment, and deliberate effort to achieve desired outcomes. She highlighted the need to educate young adults on the smart steps they can take to have their money protected and secured for the future.

According to a press release, FBNQuest Merchant Bank continues to show its commitment to improving and deepening the financial knowledge of Nigerian children through its support of Global Money Week. “Through the employee volunteering initiative, FBNQuest employees have trained over 400 students on the importance of Financial Literacy. “