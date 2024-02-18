FBNQuest projects 3.1% GDP growth for Nigeria this year

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has forecast that Nigeria’s economy is likely to grow by 3.1 per cent this year. The firm, which stated this in its recently published “FBNQuest Research Economic Outlook Report,” also said that despite the current economic challenges, it expected market yields to remain high this year, as a result of factors such as the tight monetary policy that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to sustain, as well as a sizable supply of Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) paper that will be driven by domestic borrowings of around N6.1 trillion.

FBNQuest further stated that given the rich valuation levels in the equity market, it anticipated a correction in the equity markets in the next few months, with an expected market return of approximately 10per cent in 2024. Commenting on the report, Head of Equity Research at FBNQuest, Tunde Abidoye, said: “Despite the myriad headwinds confronting the economy, such as low-single-digit GDP growth, high inflation rates, and downward pressure on the naira exchange rates, the Government’s steadfast commitment to policy reforms holds the potential to yield favorable economic outcomes.”

He stressed that implementation of proposed tax reforms would incrementally elevate non-oil revenue from its current sub-5 per cent of GDP to the high single digits, noting that this trajectory aligns with the Federal Government’s medium-term objective of reaching eight per cent non-oil revenue as a proportion of GDP. “We need strong policy interventions and concerted efforts to strengthen tax compliance and encourage investments, especially at the base level, for increased business productivity and sustainability,” Abidoye added.