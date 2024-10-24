FBNQuest: Nigeria To Record Higher Fiscal Deficit This Year

Share

Citing the expected increase in Federal Government’s expenditure profile caused by the 2024 supplementary budget, as well as rising debt service costs, occasioned by elevated local borrowing costs, FBNQuest Research has predicted a 2024 fiscal deficit of 4.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the country this year, which is significantly higher than the 3.9 per cent proposed in the 2024 budget.

The firm stated this in a new report, which focused on the Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) for Q2’24, recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It noted that the apex bank’s data shows that while there was a slight reduction in debt payment to revenue ratio, there was a significant increase in debt service costs, which pushed up recurrent expenditure thus resulting in the Federal Government’s fiscal deficit in Q2’24 widening to about N4.3 trillion.

FBNQuest said: “A closer look at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) shows that the FGN’s fiscal deficit in Q2’24 widened to about N4.3 trillion compared with deficits of N4.2 trillion and N2.6 trillion registered in Q1’24 and the year-earlier period.

“Cumulatively, the FGN’s retained revenue and expenditure amounted to about N3.7 trillion and N12.2 trillion over the 6M 2024 period, implying a fiscal deficit of roughly N8.4 trillion.

When annualised, the fiscal deficit over the 6M 2024 period implies a deficit-to-GDP ratio of around 7.3 per cent of 2023 GDP.

