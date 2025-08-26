FBNQuest Merchant Bank Facilitates Accion MFB’s N5bn Commercial Paper Programme

FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited has announced its role as Exclusive Arranger and Dealer for Accion Microfinance Bank Limited’s debut N5.0 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme, which successfully launched with a N2.0 billion Series 1 issuance.

According to a press release, the milestone transaction marks Accion’s first-ever entry into Nigeria’s capital markets and “demonstrates the Bank’s growing strength as a credible issuer within the country’s debt capital landscape.” The statement further said:

“The Series 1 issuance, which opened on 20 August and closes on August 29, 2025, provides Accion with access to diversified and cost-efficient funding sources, reinforcing its mission to expand financial inclusion and support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“Backed by an A- credit rating from DataPro, the issuance reflects Accion’s strong fundamentals, robust liquidity, and ability to meet obligations. Importantly, this transaction is among the first SECregistered Commercial Paper programmes by a Nigerian financial institution under the current regulatory framework, underscoring both the resilience of Nigeria’s capital markets and FBNQuest’s role as a trusted partner in shaping its evolution.”

Commenting on the transaction, Taiwo Joda, MD/CEO, Accion MFB, said: “As we look to the future, Accion Microfinance Bank remains committed to innovation, ethical banking, and sustainable impact. This programme is a bold step in our journey to deepen financial inclusion. With the support of our partners, we are confident of delivering even greater value to our customers, our investors, and the communities we serve.”