FBNQuest Merchant Bank Emerges ‘Strategic Growth Champion Of The Year’

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, a premier investment and wealth management institution, has been honoured with the title of “Strategic Growth Champion of the Year,” at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

According to a press release, the recognition, “affirms the bank’s leadership in shaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory through strategic advisory, innovative capital solutions, and landmark transactions that continue to redefine key sectors of the economy.”

“FBNQuest Merchant Bank’s win underscores its role as a catalyst for sustainable growth and transformation within Nigeria’s financial landscape,” the statement said. Commenting on the honour, Afolabi Olorode, Acting Managing Director/CEO of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, said: “We are proud to be recognised as a Strategic Growth Champion.

This award reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering value-driven solutions, empowering our clients, and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic advancement.”

“This recognition is a springboard for our next phase of strategic evolution,” added Olorode. “We are deepening our sector expertise, expanding digital capabilities, and reinforcing our leadership in sustainable finance—particularly in renewable energy and infrastructure.”