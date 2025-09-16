FBNQuest Merchant Bank Earns ‘Great Place To Work’ Certification

FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited has received theGreat Place to Work certification, according to a press release issued by the bank. The statement said that the certification is a global recognition that affirms FBNQuest Merchant Bank’s commitment to “cultivating Nigeria’s most innovative and high-performing workforce.”

“This milestone underscores the bank’s dedication to employee engagement, organisational culture, and leadership effectiveness— reinforcing human capital as a core strategic differentiator in an increasingly competitive financial services landscape.

“The certification followed a rigorous evaluation of employee feedback, workplace culture, and leadership practices, validating FBNQuest’s deliberate people-centred strategies designed to capture growth opportunities amid regulatory advances, fintech disruption, and digital transformation,” the statement added.

Commenting on the certification, Afolabi Olorode, Ag. Managing Director, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, said: “Our recognition as a Great Place to Work reinforces a key tenet of our strategy: that sustainable competitive advantage in modern investment banking is built on exceptional human capital.