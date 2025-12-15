FBNQuest Merchant Bank Confirms New Ownership Structure

FBNQuest Merchant Bank has confirmed the successful completion of its ownership transition, following its divestment from First HoldCo Plc and acquisition by EverQuest Acquisition LLP, a new investor consortium led by Custodian Investment Plc.

In a statement, the lender’s Acting Managing Director, Afolabi Olorode, stated: “This marks a defining milestone in the Bank’s journey, one that reflects our consistent performance, institutional strength, and long-term potential.

As we move forward under new ownership, our focus remains unchanged: delivering exceptional value to stakeholders, deepening market leadership, and building a sustainable institution for the future.

“ We are grateful to all who have been part of this journey and remain focused on creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders.

The Bank remains fully operational, and all client relationships, services, and leadership structures continue uninterrupted. We thank our stakeholders for their continued trust and look forward to the next chapter of growth.”