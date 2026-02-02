FBNQuest Merchant Bank Completes Name Change To Quest Merchant Bank Ltd

FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited has completed a change of name and will now operate as Quest Merchant Bank Limited, following the receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals, according to a statement issued by the financial institution.

The statement said that the name change does not affect the Bank’s legal or goingconcern status, management, or the nature of its business, adding that: “Quest Merchant Bank Limited remains a duly licensed merchant bank, regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and continues to deliver its full suite of merchant banking, advisory, and capital markets services to clients.”

It further said that: “As part of the transition, the Bank is updating its branding, communications, and digital platforms to reflect the new name. During this period, some legacy references may remain visible across select touchpoints as updates are progressively completed.

“All existing contracts, client relationships, and obligations of the Bank remain valid, binding, and fully enforceable following the name change.”

Commenting on the development, the Ag. Managing Director/CEO, Afolabi Olorode, stated: “This name change represents a pivotalmilestone inthe rich history of the bank and a deliberate strategic repositioning that reflects our resilience, strong track record, and long-term growth ambitions. While our name has evolved, our commitment to our clients, stakeholders, and regulators remains unwavering.”