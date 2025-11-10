FBNQuest Merchant Bank Bags Award For MSME Trade Finance, Non-Oil Export

FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited has announced its recognition as the MSME Trade Finance & NonOil Export Merchant Bank of the Year at the MSME Finance CEO Forum & Awards 2025, held in Lagos recently.

According to a press release, the award, “underscores FBNQuest’s strategic commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda by empowering Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) and driving growth in the non-oil export sector.

“Through tailored financial solutions and deep market expertise, the bank continues to play a pivotal role in unlocking value across key segments of the economy,” the statement added.

Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the lender, Afolabi Olorode, expressed his appreciation for the honour, stating: “We are honoured to be recognized as the MSME Trade Finance and Non-Oil Export Merchant Bank of the Year.

This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering innovative trade finance solutions and strategic advisory that enable MSMEs to thrive and compete globally. It also reflects our unwavering support for Nigeria’s non-oil export sector, which is critical to building a resilient and inclusive economy.”

He further said: “At FBNQuest, we believe that MSMEs are the backbone of economic transformation. Our focus remains on providing bespoke financial products, and strategic partnerships that accelerate growth, create jobs, and foster innovation.

This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue championing sustainable finance and inclusive development.” According to him, as the bank looks ahead, it remains committed to deepening its engagement with MSMEs, expanding access to trade finance, and supporting Nigeria’s transition to a more diversified and export-driven economy.