FBNQuest: FG’s international engagements’ll boost forex liquidity

Analysts at FBNQuest Capital have said that they expect the Federal Government’s recent international engagements will lead to the injection of much-needed foreign exchange liquidity into the country. The analysts stated this while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent data on movement in the country’s external reserves. Since he assumed office on May 29, President Bola Tinubu and members of his administration have made several international trips, which they claim, are aimed at attracting Foreign Direct Investment. In a report entitled, “Gross official reserves declined by $392 millio to $33 billion in November 2023,” the analysts stated: “According to the CBN’s most recent data on external reserves, Nigeria’s gross official reserves fell by –$392 million m/m to $33.0 billion in Nov ‘23.

The decline implies that the gross external reserves have depleted by c.$4.1 billion over the eleven months to Nov ‘23, indicating an average monthly depletion rate of $371 million.” They attributed the sharp decline in the external reserves last month to the apex bank’s interventions in the foreign exchange market and coupon payments on Nigeria’s Eurobonds, which, according to the analysts, totaled “roughly $149 million during the month.” The analysts said that while the total reserves as at end-Nov ‘23 covered 7.7 months of merchandise imports on the basis of the balance of payments for the 12 months to Jun ‘23, and 5.7 months when services are included, a more accurate picture of the exact level of the dollar buffers would have to be obtained by adjusting, “the gross reserve figure for the pipeline of delayed external payments and the encumbered portion of the reserves.”