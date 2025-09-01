FBNQuest Expects FG’s Reforms To Bolster Fiscal Performance

Ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to enhance domestic non-oil revenue collection, coupled with the gradual recovery in oil production, will further strengthen the country’s fiscal performance, analysts at FBNQuest research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the latest communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). With the FAAC communiqué showing that total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government in August 2025 (from July revenue) grew by 10 per cent Monthon-Month (MoM) to approximately N2.0 trillion, the analysts noted that the disbursement, “marks the second consecutive monthly increase and represents the highest monthly allocation so far in 2025.”

They attributed the increased allocation to the, “ongoing fiscal reforms and enhanced revenue mobilisation efforts by the current administration.” As the analysts put it: “According to the latest communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government in August 2025 (from July revenue) grew by 10 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to approximately N2.0 trillion. disbursement marks the second consecutive monthly increase and represents the highest monthly allocation so far in 2025.

On a year-todate basis (YTD), total allocations over the 7M 2025 period amounted to N12.1 trn, reflecting a robust 43 per cent increase compared with the N8.5 trillion distributed in the corresponding period of the previous year. “The solid revenue outturn reflects the impact of ongoing fiscal reforms and enhanced revenue mobilisation efforts by the current administration.

“These reforms, ranging from improved tax collection mechanisms and digitalisation of revenue processes to tightening controls on leakages, have significantly boosted government earnings.” Although they said they expect fiscal performance, “to strengthen further, supported by ongoing efforts to enhance domestic non-oil revenue collection and a gradual recovery in oil production,” the analysts, however, noted that, “potential downward pressure on global oil prices poses a risk to these gains and could temper the pace of fiscal improvement.”

New Telegraph reports that in its recently released “Mid-Year Review and Updates: H2 2025 Economic Outlook,” PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria said that while it expects “higher crude oil production and stronger performance in Finance and Insurance, Construction, ICT and Real estate sectors,” to result in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding by 3.4 percent this year, the country will likely continue to grapple with fiscal sustainability risks, occasioned by weak revenue mobilisation and high debt service obligations.

The professional services firm proffered what it described as, “six actionable strategic recommendations for the Nigerian government to undertake amid current economic challenges and opportunities.” Specifically, it recommended that the government should strengthen fiscal sustainability, which it said, would entail prioritising “debt management by aligning spending with revenue, improving fiscal discipline, and accelerating the implementation of tax reforms to reduce reliance on borrowing.”