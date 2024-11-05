FBNQuest Asset Management Shines At BusinessDay, Other Financial Institutions Awards

Share

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc., was honoured with the Excellence in Asset Management Award at the recent BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards.

According to a press release, the recognition, “highlights FBNQuest Asset Management’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional investment solutions and fostering financial growth for its clients.”

The statement said that the award ceremony, celebrated the outstanding achievements of financial institutions across Nigeria, highlighting those that have demonstrated innovation, excellence, and unwavering commitment to quality service.

“We are immensely proud to receive this award, which reflects our dedication to excellence and our focus on creating value for our clients,” stated Ike Onyia, Managing Director, FBNQuest Asset Management.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. We will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do,” he added.

FBNQuest Asset Management offers a range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, discretionary portfolio management, and alternative investments, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

