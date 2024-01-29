FBNQuest appoints ED

A subsidiary of FBN Holdings, FBNQuest, has appointed Afolabi Olorode as executive director of wholesale banking. A statement by the company’s Acting Secretary, Adewale Arogundade, said his appointment had been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

His professional experience cuts across various sectors, having worked in a number of reputable institutions including Agusto & Co., Frontier Capital, KPMG and Renaissance Capital. Olorode would be responsible for the client coverage and corporate banking, investment banking, fixed income, treasury and liabilities solutions and agency businesses of the bank. Prior to his appointment, he has led the corporate banking group at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, where he was responsible for the bank’s coverage activities, credit portfolio, trade services, and transaction banking operations. Olorode is a graduate of the University of Lagos and obtained a postgraduate degree In Corporate & International Finance from Durham Business School, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).