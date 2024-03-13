FBNholdings Wins International Finance Awards

Nigeria’s leading financial services group and holding company, FBN Holdings Plc, has won two International Finance magazine awards: “Best Stakeholders’ Communication – Finance – Nigeria 2023” and “Best Holding Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Mr. Samson Oyewale Ariyibi – Nigeria 2023.”

According to a press release: “The Stakeholders’ Communication award was won as a result of the company’s effective, robust engagement and management of relationship practice, while the CFO’s award was based on the demonstration of exemplary leadership, prompt information dissemination and analysis of the company’s results coupled with using the globally accepted metrics in the computation and analysis of its various presentations.”

Commenting on the awards on behalf of FBNHoldings, Nnamdi Okonkwo, its Group Managing Director, said: “The stakeholders’ Communication award demonstrates the effectiveness of our communication strategy, and the recognition of our CFO is a testament to quality leadership, execution and compliance with the corporate governance principle.”

For over a decade, International Finance Magazine has been celebrating and recognising corporate achievements in the areas of innovation, industry talent, market leadership, industry networth and capability on an international platform across all the regions of the World. FBNHoldings has in recent time won Holding Company of the Year and Best in Investor Relations from the stable of the renowned media outfit.