February 12, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Money Line
  3. FBNHoldings Rebrands As…

FBNHoldings Rebrands As First HoldCo Plc

One of Africa’s premier financial institutions, FBN Holdings Plc, has announced the change of its name to First HoldCo Plc. (FirstHoldCo).

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said this naming convention will also be adopted across all its subsidiaries.

According to the statement, “this strategic transformation and rebranding marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to redefine its identity, unify its subsidiaries, reinforce its heritage, and strengthen its position as a leader in the financial services industry.

The new name reflects a forward-looking vision rooted in a timeless legacy of trust, resilience, innovation, and exceptional service delivery. “The rebranding underscores FirstHoldCo’s dedication to innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.

It represents a commitment to providing integrated financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses while addressing the evolving demands of a dynamic marketplace.”

