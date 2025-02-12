FBNHoldings Rebrands As First HoldCo Plc

Share

One of Africa’s premier financial institutions, FBN Holdings Plc, has announced the change of its name to First HoldCo Plc. (FirstHoldCo).

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said this naming convention will also be adopted across all its subsidiaries.

According to the statement, “this strategic transformation and rebranding marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to redefine its identity, unify its subsidiaries, reinforce its heritage, and strengthen its position as a leader in the financial services industry.

The new name reflects a forward-looking vision rooted in a timeless legacy of trust, resilience, innovation, and exceptional service delivery. “The rebranding underscores FirstHoldCo’s dedication to innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.

It represents a commitment to providing integrated financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses while addressing the evolving demands of a dynamic marketplace.”

