FBNH to raise issued share capital to N22.4bn at AGM

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBNH) will at its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) increase its issued Share Capital to N22,434,557.995. In a notice signed by Adewale Arogundade, Acting Secretary of FBNH, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, it said the company’s AGM would be held virtually via https:// www.fbnholdings.com/ agm-2023-live/ on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 10a.m. It said: “The meeting will consider and if thought fit, pass the following as ordinary resolutions: That the Company’s Issued Share Capital be and is hereby increased from NGN17.947 billion made up of 35.895.292.792 Ordinary shares of 50 (Fifty) Kobo each to N22.434 billion by the creation of 8.973 Ordinary shares of 50 (Fifty) Kobo each.”

It added that there shall be a capital raise and the capital raise transaction shall be by way of a Rights Issue, on such terms and conditions and on such dates as may be determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities.

“That the Rights Issue referred to in Resolution above may be underwritten on such terms as may be determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities, That the shareholders, pursuant to Resolution, above, hereby waive their pre-emptive rights to any unsubscribed shares under the Rights Issue in the event of an under-subscription. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to appoint such professional parties and advisers and to perform all such other acts and do all such other things as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolutions, including without limitation, complying with the directives of any regulatory authority,” it said.