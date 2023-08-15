FBNH: Shareholders insist AGM should hold despite court order

Despite the order by the Federal High Court in Lagos halting the annual general meeting of FBNH Plc slated for tomorrow, some shareholders associations have said the meeting should go ahead. They said the bank had not done anything to warrant the court order. Chairman, Trusted Shareholders’ Association, Mukhtar Mukhtar, in a chat with New Telegraph, pointed out that an AGM was part of the statutory responsibilities of any company backed by CAMA and that no court of law had the power to stop a company from adhering to CAMA.

“Annual general meetings are statutory meetings, and in the almost three decades of my experience in the capital market, I have never seen any court of law that stopped any annual general meeting or any extraordinary general meeting from holding. “There have always been quarrels and misunderstanding, either from within the majority or the minority shareholders side of the company. Sometimes some of the shareholders may feel the company is trying to pass some resolutions that run against their own interest and the rush to court,” he explained.

The CBN had stated that IMTOs wrre required to pay out the proceeds using the I&E window rate as the anchor rate on the day of the transaction. New Telegraph reports that its bid to ease pressure on the exchange rate, the CBN, on June 14, announced a series of measures as part of what it said was an ongoing reform of the foreign exchange market. Specifically, it collapsed all segments of the foreign exchange market into the I&E window and announced the reintroduction of the "willing buyer, willing seller" model at the window.

The regulator followed up the new measures with another circular a few days later on further changes to the forex market. Key directives in the circular included, the eligibility of all visible and invisible transactions for the I&E window, unrestricted access to funds in ordinary domiciliary accounts by account holders, reducing cash withdrawal and lifting transfer restrictions to allow amounts not exceeding $10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

The directives also included the elimination of the restriction of cash deposits into domiciliary accounts, orderly settlement of any committed FX forward transactions by the apex bank and normalization of the regulator’s Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) maintenance processes to ensure equity in its implementation across the banking industry. Analysts believe that the CBN’s introduction of the naira payout option for receipt of proceeds of international money transfers is part of efforts by the apex bank to reduce surging demand for foreign exchange, which continues to exceed supply despite the reforms introduced on June 14.