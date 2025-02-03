FBNH Profit Soared 137.3% To N736.73bn In 2024

Share

FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH) delivered a resounding financial performance in the 2024 fiscal year, posting a 137.3 per cent year-on-year (y/y) surge in profit after tax (PAT) to N736.73 billion, underscoring its robust earnings expansion and strategic efficiency.

Profit before tax (PBT) also recorded a sharp increase, driven by strong growth in both interest and non-interest income.

FBNH reported a 158.4 per cent y/y jump in interest income to an all-time high of N2.42 trillion, surpassing the N2.00 trillion threshold for the first time.

This remarkable growth was fueled by higher yields in the fixed-income market and a substantial 69.4 per cent year-to-date (YTD) expansion in earning assets, which reached N18.99 trillion.

Key revenue drivers included: • Loans and advances to customers: +123.7% y/y to N1.36 trillion • Investment securities income: +205.0% y/y to N849.66 billion • Advances to banks: +327.1% y/y to N206.42 billion Cost Management and Profitability: Strong Margin Expansion Despite a significant rise in interest expenses, which soared 163.5 per cent y/y to N1.03 trillion—driven by higher deposit costs (+135.2% y/y to N591.86 billion) and borrowing expenses (+86.3% y/y to N160.98 billion)— the group’s net interest income (ex-LLE) climbed 205.3 per cent y/y to N980.93 billion after factoring in credit impairment charges of N410.81 billion.

FBNH’s non-interest income also exhibited robust expansion, growing by 43.2 per cent y/y to N847.28 billion. This was primarily propelled by: • Net fees & commission income: +27.9% y/y to N239.18 billion • FX revaluation gains: +109.9% y/y to N33.83 billion.

These gains were sufficient to mitigate trading losses from foreign exchange (-N96.43 billion) and investment securities (-N40.29 billion).

The Group’s operating expenses (OPEX) rose 73.4 per cent y/y to N965.82 billion, reflecting higher personnel costs (+82.1% y/y to N320.23 billion), AMCON levy (+56.5% y/y to N80.03 billion), and regulatory charges such as the NDIC premium (+46.9% y/y to N41.27 billion).

However, with operating income accelerating at a faster pace (+100.2% y/y), the group’s cost-to-income ratio (ex-LLE) improved to 52.8%, compared to 61.0% in 2023FY, signaling enhanced operational efficiency.

Commenting on the results, analysts at Cordros Capital noted that “FBNH’s … funded and nonfunded income demonstrated impressive expansion.

“The group’s earnings per share (EPS) of N20.40 marginally exceeded our estimate of N19.18, reflecting the HoldCo’s resilience and solid fundamentals.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate a moderation in fixed-income yields; however, core income growth will likely remain robust, supported by the continued expansion of earning assets. Our estimates remain under review.”

