FBNH Insists On AGM Schedule

FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH) has refuted recent reports purporting that the company has received a Court Order stopping it from holding the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 15, 2023. In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday, FBNH confirmed that the assertion was a false narrative as the company has, as at the date hereof, not been served with any court order to stop the forthcoming AGM.

The notice signed by Adewale Arogundage, Acting Secretary of the company, said: “Suffice to mention that the AGM is a statutory meeting of shareholders that must be held In accordance with the law, further to which the company will notify the regulators and the public as appropriate if there is any lawful order to restrain the company from conducting same.

“We hereby assure our esteemed shareholders that the AGM shall hold on August 15, 2023, as planned and we look for- ward to their attendance and active participation at the meeting.” Some FBNH shareholders had on Monday protested at the bank’s headquarters over an attempt to prevent the financial institution from holding its Annual General Meeting as scheduled.

The minority shareholders, who gathered in front of the headquarters held placards and demanded that the institution be allowed to carry out its statutory duty of holding AGMs. Speaking on behalf of the protesting shareholders, the Chairman, Trusted Shareholders’ Association, Mukhtar Mukhtar, expressed displeasure at the attempt to stop the AGM from holding.

“We are here at the First Bank office to register our displeasure, our discontentment, and rejection of the attempt by some shareholders to prevent the Annual General Meeting of First Bank from holding and preventing the consideration of some very important resolutions for the progress of the bank.

“These shareholders have approached the court to stop First Bank from raising capital like other banks are doing and then not to admit some directors onto the board of the bank. Those who have gone to court to stop the AGM know that it is illegal. AGMs are statutory meetings,” Mukhtar said.