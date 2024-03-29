FBN, UBA, GTB, Access, Zenith Banks Will Cross Re-Capitalization Thresholds – Experts

Analysts and Finance Experts have endorsed fresh re-capitalization thresholds announced on Thursday for various categories of Deposit Money Banks ( DMBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it was long overdue.

The new re-capitalization by CBN pegs the minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorisation at N500 billion, banks of regional status and merchant banks at N50 billion; new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations are N20 billion and N10 billion respectively.

Speaking about the re-capitalization of banks, Prof. Uche Uwaleke endorsed it as a welcome development. He said it will help strengthen the country’s financial system and a potential boost to the stock market

“In view of naira devaluation following the unification of exchange rates, the new calibrated minimum capital requirements seem OK unlike the uniform capital base of N25 bn stipulated in 2005. Shareholders’ Funds comprise Paid share capital plus reserves. If my memory serves me right, this was permitted in 2005 but now disallowed possibly from the experience of the last exercise”.

“I believe the FUGAZ (FBN, UBA, GTB, Access and Zenith) banks with international authorization will have no difficulty meeting this requirement. The stock market (Option 1) presents the most feasible option as few will likely go the Merger & Acquisition route. Access Bank has already announced it is raising N365 billion via the Rights issue. I also think the two-year period allowed is sufficient to implement recapitalisation.

“A number of Banks including FBN, Access and Fidelity had already commenced the process of recapitalisation before now, especially since the CBN Governor made the announcement in November last year”, Uwaleke said.

“I equally think that since the new capital base is based on the type of authorization (International, National or Regional), the CBN may consider applying a differentiated CRR according to the category of license instead of a uniform rate (currently 45%) for commercial banks.

“In view of the young age of Non-Interest Banks in Nigeria, they should be allowed a longer period, say, 3 years to meet the minimum capital requirement “, he suggested.

Another finance Analyst Dr. Aliyu Ilias said the re-capitalization was long expected by the banks considering huge profits in trillion naira they generate lately.

“Banks are ready to recapitalize because most banks are even declaring profits of trillions. It’s not a big deal for banks’ authorization to pay N500 billion capital.

“The situation today is different from 2004 and 2005 when Prof. Charles Soludo moved the capitalization from N2 billion to N25 billion. During that era, N100 equalled a dollar but now we have about N1,300 to a dollar. It’s instructive to re-capitalize.

“More importantly, banks’ re-capitalization will aid the realization of the $1 trillion economy of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

” We should salute the CBN governor because the trajectory is getting better day after day”, Aliyu said.