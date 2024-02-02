FBN Holdings Records 128.3% Y/Y Surge in EPS

FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH) released its unaudited results for 2023 financial year (FY) on Thursday revealing a remarkable 128.3 per cent y/y surge in EPS (2023FY: N8.56 vs 2022FY: N3.75). The substantial increase in the Holdco’s earnings is attributable to a significant 10.8x growth in net gains from investment securities, further supported by growth in interest earned on investment securities (+195.2% y/y) and loans and advances to customers (+48.9% y/y).

Interest income grew by 66.3 per cent y/y to N917.71 billion, reflecting improved income from expanded loans and advances, and investment securities (due to the high yield environment). Specifically, the group’s income from loans and advances to customers (+48.9% y/y to N600.83 billion) and investment securities (+195.2% y/y to N271.20 billion) offset the decline in income from loans and advances to banks (-19.1% y/y to N45.67 billion).

The notable rise in income from loans and advances to customers may be ascribed to a combination of revalued foreign-currency denominated assets and robust risk asset creation (+68.0% y/y to N6.36 trillion) in the period under review. Similarly, interest expense surged by 105.5 per cent y/y to N387.68 billion, fueled by higher cost on customer deposits (+126.0% y/y to NGN264.84 billion). The impact was exacerbated by a less favourable funding mix, with CASA settling lower at 76.2 per cent in 2023FY, compared to 84.8 per cent in 2022FY.

Additionally, the Hold- co faced higher interest payments on deposits from other banks, which rose by 196.8 per cent y/y to N66.62 billion, propelled by a substantial 71.3 per cent y/y expansion in deposits from financial institutions, totaling N1.81 trillion. Notably, non-interest income (NII) expanded markedly by 149.6 pet cent y/y to NGN566.99 billion, primarily triggered by the increased gains from investment securities (+1082.8% y/y to N722.39 billion), which effectively offset the net foreign exchange revaluation losses (-401.9x y/y to N375.88 billion) in the period.