FBN Holdings Posts N805bn Gross Earnings In FY’ 2022

FBN Holdings Plc has released its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 as well as its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. According to the results presented on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), FBN Holdings’ gross earnings rose by 6.3 per cent to hit N805.1 billion in 2022 as against the N757. 3 billion it recorded in the preceding year.

The results also showed that total assets grew by 18.4 per cent to N10.58 trillion in 2022 from N8.93 trillion in the preceding year. Similarly, customer deposits rose by 21.8 per cent to N7.12 trillion last year from N5.85 trillion in 2021.

Commenting on the results, the Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, stated that: “FBNHoldings continues to make good progress in transforming the enterprise despite the uncertain and complex operating environment, leveraging the execution capabilities of top talents across the Group to generate sustainable value for all our stakeholders.

“In 2022, we grew net interest income by 59.2% y-o-y to N363.2 billion which ultimately delivered a robust profit before tax of to N157.7 billion from the ordinary business of the Group. As a reaffirmation of our commitment to drive revenue and profitability leveraging on the strengthened balance sheet, loans and advances grew 31.5% y-o-y to N3.8 trillion and total asset 18.4% y-o-y to N10.6 trillion, while our investments in technology and strong transactional and digital banking capabilities continue to support noninterest income generation.

“In line with our strategic priorities, we are driving further revenue and profitability growth through a carefully evaluated delivery model of service offerings, with a focus on owning the customer journey while deepening our unique value proposition across markets.

We are re-imagining our digital client acquisition and product offerings and accelerating next generation capabilities to exceed current requirements of existing and potential customers. In addition, we remain committed to enhancing our operational efficiency with a focus on optimising processes through technology and digital platform delivery while ensuring its availability and stability.

“Finally, we see endless possibilities ahead, as we keep defining frontiers of financial services, optimising the depth and breadth of our unique portfolio of businesses to unlock the full potential of FBNH.” Meanwhile, details of its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, show that Profit before Tax (PBT) grew by 53. 64 per cent to N56 billion in Q1 compared with N36.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

Similarly, Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 54.5 per cent to N50.1 billion in Q1’ 2023 as against N32.4 billion in the corresponding period of the preceding year. Equally, gross earnings rose by 43.8 per cent to N259.5 billion in the first quarter of this year compared with N180.5 billion in Q1’ 2022.

Commenting on the first quarter performance, Okonkwo stated: “FBNHoldings has sustained its positive performance momentum despite the clearly difficult operating environment. This is a testament to our ability to effectively navigate the challenging business terrain and optimise opportunities. It further demonstrates our disciplined risk management and strong execution capabilities resulting in enhanced revenue generation and improved bottom line.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing progress, we remain focused on innovating and deepening our value propositions and delivery model while optimising operational efficiencies, using technology, to drive sustainable earnings and returns for our shareholders. We are confident that the Q1 performance will be maintained for the rest of the year.”