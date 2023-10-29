FBN Holdings Posts N270bn Pbt In 9 Months

FBN Holdings Plc has said its Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 156.3 per cent to N270 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with N105.5 billion in the corresponding period of last year. In its unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, released on Friday, the Holding company also said that its profit for the period increased by 159.2 per cent to N236.4 billion from N91.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

The results further showed that its gross earnings rose by 80.1 per cent to hit N985.6 billion as against the N547. 2 billion it recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. In addition, the results indicated that the Holding company grew its total assets by 36.7 percent to N14.46 trillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared with N10.58 trillion for FY 2022. Similarly, its customer deposits rose by 29.9 percent to N9.25 trillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as against N7.12 trillion for FY 2022.

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “Over the period, we have delivered a strong performance and growth enabled by focused execution of our strategic plans. Gross earnings were up by 80.1 per cent, while our profit before tax grew by 156 per cent year-on- year. At the same time, our credit risk portfolio remains healthy, with an NPL ratio of 4.6 percent and a cover- age of 85.4 percent.

Cost to income ratio improved to 50 per cent from 65 percent in 2022 on the back of enhanced revenue generation as well as effective cost containment initiatives despite the high inflationary environment. “We remain committed to leveraging technology, automation and our brand strength to enhance our value proposition, increase revenues and improve the overall operational efficiency of the Group. We are confident in our continuous progress in generating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Commenting on First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s (Commercial Banking Group) results, the lender’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, stated: “In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, FirstBank Group reported impressive financial results, reflecting sustained growth and resilience of the franchise. “Our gross earnings at the end of the quarter were N922.2 billion, marking a remarkable increase of 79.8 per cent year-on-year.

The substantial increase of 49.3 per cent y-o-y in net interest income reflects our commitment to managing interest rate dynamics effectively and optimising our interest- earning assets, while the impressive growth of 111.6 per cent y-o-y in non-interest income underscores our success in diversifying the Bank’s revenue streams and providing value-added services to our customers.

Growth of 157.9 per cent and 158.2 per cent y-o-y in Profit Before Tax and Profit After Tax respectively reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders and stakeholders. “This performance is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms FirstBank’s position as one of the leading players in the commercial banking industry.

As we continue to face dynamic market conditions, our agility, risk management capabilities and strategic approach will remain pivotal in sustaining this impressive growth trajectory. Looking ahead, we are committed to sustaining this momentum, exploring new growth opportunities through innovation and upholding our core value of customer centricity.”