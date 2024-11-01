FBN Holdings Posts N2.25trn Gross Earnings In 9 Months

Share

FBN Holdings Plc. has announced that its gross earnings surged by 134 per cent to N2.25 trillion in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with N962.4 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

The company’s unaudited results for the 9 months ended September 30, 2024, released on Thursday also shows that interest income increased by 164.6 per cent to N1.63 trillion, from N617.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

Similarly, its net-interest income increased by 132.7 per cent to N873.9 billion, from N375.5 billion as at September 30 last year.

Furthermore, the results indicate that the company posted non-interest income of N584.7 billion, representing an increase of 82.5 per cent compared with N320.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

Its operating income rose by 109.6 per cent toN1.56 trillion from N696.0 billion in the corresponding period of last year. According to the results, impairment charges for losses increased by 111.5 per cent to N171.4 billion, compared with N81.0 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

In addition, the results indicate that the com – pany’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) jumped by 128.0 per cent to N610.9 billion from N267.9 billion in the corresponding period of last year while its profit for the period surged by 125.8 per cent to N533.9 billion from N236.4 billion in the comparable period of 2023.

