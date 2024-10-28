FBN Holdings Names New GMD

Share

FBN Holdings has appointed Adebowale Oyedeji as group managing director to lead its operations from November 13, 2024.

The company said that Oyedeji, the current chief executive officer of Nova Bank, would replace Nnamdi Okonkwo, who has held the top executive position at the banking group since January 2022.

It said in a statement that his appointment was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the ratification of FBN Holdings’ shareholders at its annual general meeting.

Oyedeji obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in agricultural economics from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in financial economics from the University of London.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School,” it added.

He started his professional career with the consultancy Ernst & Young, where he had early training as an accountant. His banking career, spanning more than three decades, encompasses treasury, corporate banking, general management as well as commercial banking.

He was a former independent non executive director of Stanbic IBTC Bank, the local subsidiary of South Africa’s Standard Bank.

