FBN Holdings’ Market Capitalisation Crosses N1trn

The market capitalisation of FBN Holdings, one of the quoted companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), crossed the N1 trillion mark on Wednesday. This is after back-to-back gains of about 10 per cent sent the share price soaring this week. FBNH now officially joins the SWOOTs, an acronym for Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Market Capitalisation.

As at 10.34 am on Wednesday, the FBNH has gained 9.91 per cent or N2.65 to hit N1.056 trillion in market capitalisation. Other members of rhetorical SWOOT include Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa, MTN and BUA Cement. Also included are BUA Foods, Se- plat and most recently Zenith Bank and GTCO. FBN Holdings surge started in 2022 after billionaire investor Femi Otedola announced he had secured majority holding in the bank.

The announced kick-started a frenzy for the stocks as investors started scrambling to acquire the stock. At the time, FBNH was trading for just under N6 per share indicating that it has gained four folds since the billionaire announced his acquisition of the stock. Femi Otedola’s acquisition of companies is often synonymous with improved market perception for stocks leading to higher valuations.

This happened with Forte Oil when the share price also surged in 2014. The same also happened with Trans- corp when he made the announcement early in the year that he had purchased a significant stake. FBNHoldings Plc announced the release of its third-quarter financial statements for the period ending 30th September 2023.