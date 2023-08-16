FBN Holdings assures shareholders of improved performance

FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of Nigeria’s premier financial inclusion services provider, FirstBank, has assured its shareholders of improved performance, efficient service delivery and enhanced dividend in the years ahead. The Group Chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi, gave the assurance at the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 15 August 2023. The virtual AGM, which was presided over by Alhaji Abdullahi, had shareholders, directors, management staff and other stakeholders in attendance.

Alhaji Abdullahi presented an overview of the group’s performance over the past financial year highlighting key achievements, strategic initiatives and vastly improved performance indices. The Chairman outlined the strategic plans for the upcoming year and informed shareholders of appointments to the board.

The Group Chairman reiterated the group and its subsidiaries’ commitment to continuously innovate and leverage opportunities to build on its customer-centric services, as he underscored the value of these services in achieving sustainable growth and impact on the host communities of its businesses across the globe.

Speaking further at the AGM, he said: “The Group actively develops targeted initiatives to strengthen its capacity to create value greater than the sum of the individual parts. At FBNHoldings, technology and innovation are at the core of what we do. We recognise the competitive advantage innovation affords us and ensure it takes the front seat in the design, development and enhancement of our products and services. “Acknowledging the vital role our employees play in creating shareholder value, we consistently leverage best-in-class training and development programmes for upskilling and reskilling members of staff to enhance professional competence, drive innovation and boost overall corporate agility.