FBMOF Donates School Bags To Pupils In Osun Rural Communities

As part of efforts to promote education in underserved areas, the Funmilayo Bamidele Oke Memorial Foundation (FBOMF) has distributed branded school bags to primary school pupils in Akiriboto 1 and Bembe communities of Ayedaade Local Government Area in Osun State.

The initiative comes at a critical time, with Osun State’s out-of-school children rate standing at 10.5% as of 2017, down from 12.8% in 2011, but still highlighting persistent rural challenges, while national primary enrollment hovers around 87%.

The donation ceremony was led by FBOMF Chairperson, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, represented by the Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Barr. Adenitan Akinola, and accompanied by a community leader, Hon. Abiona Femi.

In her address, read by Barr. Akinola, Hon. Oluga emphasised that access to education is a fundamental right for every child, which the government must safeguard. She stressed that public education, especially at the primary level, cannot be left solely to government efforts, calling for greater involvement from individuals and non-governmental organisations.

“The distribution of these bags is not politically motivated but a core focus of the FBOMF to alleviate the burden on parents, encourage children in underserved communities to attend school, and contribute to building the strong manpower needed for the nation’s economic development,” Oluga stated.

She warned that rural education neglect represents “not just an education crisis but a generational tragedy,” adding, “Our children in villages are being forgotten, yet they are expected to write the same WAEC and JAMB as those in private schools in cities.”

The FBOMF Chairperson advised the pupils to attend school regularly, concentrate on their studies, and participate actively in school activities. “I have reliably gathered that many of you are often absent from school, preferring farm work instead. Let me advise you: Be regular in school, as it is your primary pathway to economic freedom and a brighter future,” she said.

In a remark, Hon. Abiona Femi described the initiative as a gesture of pure goodwill from the foundation, driven solely by its commitment to the children’s welfare.

At St. Peter’s Primary School in Akiriboto 1, the Olu of Akiriboto, Oba Amusa Ajibade, praised the foundation for selecting the community and commended Hon. Oluga for the thoughtful donation. “We thank you for considering our school for this gesture. Our children really need this; they won’t have to carry their books in bare hands anymore,” the monarch said.

Oba Ajibade, however, appealed to the state government to recruit more teachers for rural schools and ensure proper supervision to boost enrollment and motivate parents to send their children to class.

The school’s headteacher, Mrs. Olasupo Funmilola, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the support, while one of the beneficiary pupils, Miss Adigun Rokibat, also thanked the FBOMF for the gift, saying it would make going to school easier.

The second event took place at District Council Primary School in Bembe, where the Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA), Mr. Alarape Oladapo, hailed the donation as a timely intervention that would enhance school attendance. “Such gestures will encourage more children to come to school,” he noted.

Mr. Oderemi Kazeem, Chairman of the Students Development Association (SDA), urged the pupils to care for the bags diligently while calling on the government to construct additional classrooms to accommodate growing numbers.

The headteacher, Mrs. Remi Adeoye, assured that the school would monitor the pupils to ensure the bags are used responsibly.

The FBOMF’s initiative underscores the role of philanthropy in bridging gaps in rural education amid ongoing calls for stronger public investment in the sector.