FBI Releases Images Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting

The FBI has released images of a “person of interest” in the Charlie Kirk shooting.

The killer is still at large but the FBI say they found a high-powered rifle and tracked the movements of the suspected gunman.

Kirk, an ally of President Trump, was shot at a Utah university on Wednesday – officials say the suspect “appears to be of college age” and fled “into a neighbourhood”.

The weapon was found in a wooded area, and officials are analysing a “footwear impression… and a forearm imprint”.

Earlier, two people questioned by police were released, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Trump says he will award Kirk the “Presidential Medal of Freedom” posthumously.