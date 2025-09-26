FBI Places $10,000 Bounty On Nigerian Wanted For Bank Fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Nigerian Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, wanted in the United States for multiple fraud offences.

According to a statement on the FBI’s website on Wednesday, Adediran faces charges of bank fraud, identity document fraud and credit card fraud in connection with alleged crimes committed in Illinois as far back as 2001.

The 56-year-old, who also goes by several aliases, including Kevin Olumide Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Maxo Alexandre, Olumide Adkins, and Edward N. Anderson, is accused of attempting to cash fraudulent checks and using stolen identities of US citizens to open bank and credit accounts.

According to the FBI Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois in December 2001; shortly before his trial was due to begin. A federal arrest warrant was subsequently issued on January 2, 2002, for violation of the conditions of release.

The statement said: “Olumide Adebiyi Adediran is wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release. In August of 2001, Adediran allegedly entered a bank in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to retrieve funds from a deposited fraudulent check.

The statement added: “He also allegedly used stolen information of United States citizens to open bank and charge accounts. Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois at the end of December 2001, shortly before his trial in the Central District of Illinois was set to begin on federal charges of Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud.

“On January 2, 2002, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Adediran in the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois, after he was charged with Violation of Con- ditions of Release.” The FBI said Adediran has ties to South Florida and remains on its wanted list.