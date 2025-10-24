FBI: NBA Stars, Mafia Among More Than 30 Arrested In Illegal Gambling Crackdown

NBA stars Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones are among those arrested in separate, but related, illegal gambling cases, according to the FBI.

The first case alleges six defendants used insider information and in some cases players altered their performances to manipulate bets. The second involves 31 defendants accused of participating in rigged illegal poker games.

The alleged perpetrators include members of organised crime families, officials say, with defendants accused of using special contact lenses and X-ray poker tables to read others’ cards, reports the BBC.

The NBA says Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier are being placed on immediate leave from their teams as the investigation continues.

FBI Director Kash Patel says the “mind-boggling” fraud involved tens of millions of dollars across many years Officials outlined the charges in detail at a news conference earlier.