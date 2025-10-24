New Telegraph

October 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. FBI: NBA Stars,…

FBI: NBA Stars, Mafia Among More Than 30 Arrested In Illegal Gambling Crackdown

NBA stars Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones are among those arrested in separate, but related, illegal gambling cases, according to the FBI.

The first case alleges six defendants used insider information and in some cases players altered their performances to manipulate bets. The second involves 31 defendants accused of participating in rigged illegal poker games.

The alleged perpetrators include members of organised crime families, officials say, with defendants accused of using special contact lenses and X-ray poker tables to read others’ cards, reports the BBC.

The NBA says Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier are being placed on immediate leave from their teams as the investigation continues.

FBI Director Kash Patel says the “mind-boggling” fraud involved tens of millions of dollars across many years Officials outlined the charges in detail at a news conference earlier.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

U-17 WWC: Olowookere Laments Flamingos’ Late Defeat To France
Read Next

Ajunwa, Inter Lagos Clash In Multi-Sport Pre-Season Tourney Final