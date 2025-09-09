FBI ‘Most Wanted’ Awaits Extradition From Wales To US

A suspected terrorist who evaded the FBI for more than 20 years before being found in Wales has appeared in court for an extradition hearing.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 47, was one of the agency’s “most wanted fugitives” after bombings in San Francisco, California, in 2003. He was arrested last November in a remote location near Maenan, Conwy, after 21 years on the run, reports the BBC.

The extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court will decide if he will be sent back to the United States to face trial where he could face decades in prison.