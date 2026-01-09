FBI Monitors AFCON Security With World Cup Focus

The Americans’ visit aimed to analyse the security policy adopted by authorities during the Africa Cup of Nations. The focus in this case was to gather information primarily on the control of foreign fan entry and coordination between security agents in the country and foreign police officers operating on site.

The information comes from the Moroccan newspaper Le360. The publication reported that the FBI scheduled their stay in Moroccan territory from January 4-6, therefore until Tuesday.

The delegation also analysed Morocco’s security systems during their match against Tanzania on Sunday (4th) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. The round of 16 clash ended 1-0 to the hosts.

On that occasion, the department paid closer attention to security team deployment methods, surveillance systems, drones, cameras and electronic communication and coordination methods, according to the outlet.