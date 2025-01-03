FBI Investigates Tesla Cybertruck Explosion At Trump Vegas Hotel

Share

Authorities are investigating the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as a potential act of terrorism.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the commencement of investigation into the Tesla Cybertruck explosion that occured outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Describing the incident as a potential act of terrorism, the FBI Special Agent, Spencer Evans confirmed on Thursday that the motivation behind the blast remains unclear.

Speaking at a press conference, Evans said the significance of the incident occurring at a hotel linked to President-elect Donald Trump.

“The motivation at this point is unknown.”

While investigators are exploring all possibilities, Evans emphasized, “We don’t have information at this point that definitively tells us it was driven by any particular ideology.”

The explosion occurred late Wednesday night, causing significant damage to the vehicle but no reported injuries.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and ATF, are actively working to piece together the circumstances leading to the incident.

Security footage from the hotel and surrounding areas is being reviewed, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist the investigation.

The high-profile nature of the location and individuals associated with the incident has sparked widespread speculation.

However, officials caution against drawing premature conclusions until more evidence is uncovered.

