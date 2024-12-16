Faze Returns With ‘Automatic,’ Soulful Afrobeat Anthem

Share

Nigerian music legend Faze has unveiled his latest single, “Automatic,” a captivating Afrobeat track that is already captivating audiences worldwide.

The song, a celebration of love and an ode to the beauty of women, showcases Faze’s signature blend of soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

Produced by the acclaimed Blak Jerzee, “Automatic” boasts a rich sonic landscape that amplifies its universal appeal. The track has quickly climbed music charts across Nigeria and beyond, garnering praise from fans and critics alike for its seamless fusion of Afrobeat elements and Faze’s distinctive vocal delivery.

Faze, a founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Plantashun Boiz, has consistently pushed the boundaries of Nigerian music throughout his illustrious career.

Known for his soulful lyrics and ability to effortlessly blend genres, he has remained a significant force in the music scene, inspiring both his contemporaries and a new generation of artists.

“Automatic” serves as a taste of what’s to come from Faze, offering fans a glimpse into his creative vision and the direction of his future projects. With its vibrant sound and universal message, the song reaffirms his status as one of Nigeria’s most enduring and beloved artists.

