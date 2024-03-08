Fayose’s N6.9bn Fraud Trial: Court Orders Ex-EFCC Official To Appear For Cross-Examination

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered a former official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it to be cross-examined.

The judge arrived at the decision, just as he fixed March 22, 2024, for the continuation of the money laundering trial of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Justice Aneke specifically directed the counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), to notify the former official of the commission who had earlier testified as a prosecution witness in the case, to appear for cross-examination on March 22.

It would be recalled that the former Ekiti governor is being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited, on 11 counts which touch on N6.9 billion in fraud and money laundering.

At the resumption of the hearing on the case, the counsel for the EFCC, Jacobs (SAN), hinted to the court that the 13th prosecution witness, Aliyu Madaki, who was to be cross-examined by the defence, was held up in Jos, the Plateau State capital, and unable to attend court.

The SAN equally notified the judge that the witness was no longer an employee of the EFCC, adding that Madaki now resides in Nasarawa State.

While notifying Justice Aneke that the witness had pleaded for another chance to be present on March 28, a date the court had already scheduled for the continuation of trial in the case, the EFCC counsel explained that he had just discovered that the court would be on Easter vacation by then, and consequently prayed for a new date.

Responding, counsel for the 2nd defendant (Spotless Investment Limited), Olalekan Ojo (SAN), stated his dissatisfaction over the absence of the witness because it showed great disrespect to the court.

The SAN equally insisted that whatever issues prevented the witness from attending court, should not have stopped the prosecutor from informing the court earlier.

On his part, the counsel for the former governor, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) frowned at the development on the reason that the prosecutor ought to treat the matter with the importance it deserved.

In the charge slammed against Fayose alongside one of his aides, Abiodun Agbele, the duo were accused of having on June 17, 2014, taken an unlawful possession of N1.2 billion to fund his (Fayose’s) governorship election campaign in Ekiti State.

The anti-graft agency, which alleged that the sum formed part of the proceeds of crime, also accused the former governor of receiving a cash payment of $5 million from the then Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.

The EFCC further alleged that the former governor retained N300 million in his bank account and took control of the aggregate sums of about N622 million, which formed part of the proceeds of crime.

The agency added that Fayose got De Privateer Limited and Still Earth Limited to retain aggregate sums of N851 million which formed part of crime proceeds, even as it further accused Fayose of using about N1.6 billion in crime proceeds to acquire property in Lagos and Abuja.

According to the EFCC, Fayose used N200 million proceeds of crime to acquire property in Abuja in the name of his elder sister, Moji Oladeji.

The alleged offence, the prosecution said, contravened Sections 15(1), 15 (2), 15 (3), 16(2)(b), 16 (d) and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011.