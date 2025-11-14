Fayose Remains A Significant Political Figure At 65 – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the former Ekiti State Governor has remained a significant political figure not only in his state but nationally as he clocks 65 on Saturday.

President Tinubu made thi remark said this on a personal tribute to the former governor and an opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart.

Tinubu wrote: “It gives me great pleasure to celebrate Osoko himself on his 65th birthday anniversary, November 15.

“Since the emergence of former Governor Ayo Fayose on the national political horizon as the second elected Governor of Ekiti State in 2003, during which I was serving my second term as Governor of Lagos State, he has remained a significant political figure not only in his state but also in Nigeria.

“While his first tenure as Governor of Ekiti was troubled and truncated towards the end of his first term, due to the abuse of presidential powers, his courage never waned. He bore the pains with uncommon strength. He embraced adversity with equanimity.

“In one of the great political comebacks of our time, he was re-elected governor of his state in 2014, setting the record as the first person to defeat two incumbent governors in Nigeria.

“Osokomole, as fondly called by his supporters, is a man who has never lacked the courage of his convictions. We can always know where he belongs on any issue. His strength as a national political figure is his consistency.

“Whether right or wrong, former governor Fayose is never afraid to say his mind without minding whose ox is gored.

“Governor Fayose is a political leader who is very comfortable among his people, most especially the downtrodden. His cognomen, Ore Mekunnu (friend of the poor), is fitting. He is a colourful politician who has mastered the art of retail politics as a means of establishing a connection with the people.

“During his terms as Governor of Ekiti State, he achieved significant success in critical areas of governance. He improved road infrastructure and expanded access to education and healthcare.

His other notable achievements are visible in the State High Court Complex, a new governor’s office, and other projects he has executed.

As his elder brother, I value his support for me and my administration. On this joyous occasion of the 65th birthday, my prayer and wish to God is to grant Peter Ayodele Fayose good health and to find more purpose in his service to the Almighty and humanity. Happy birthday, Osokomole!”