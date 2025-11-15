Fayose Instructs Ekiti Govt To Manage Burial In Four Weeks

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed detailed instructions for his burial, stating that his body should be handled solely by the Ekiti State Government and interred within four weeks of his passing.

The former governor made the remarks in a viral YouTube video coinciding with his 65th birthday celebration.

Fayose emphasized that death is inevitable and clarified that he has formally written to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, directing that the state government should take full responsibility for his burial rites.

According to him, the four-week window is to allow the government adequate time to prepare.

He said, “My body belongs to the Ekiti State Government… I’m delivering a letter to the governor. Ekiti State Government takes over my body and I must be buried within four weeks because the state might not be ready in two to three days.”

Fayose also gave instructions to his children, stating that they should wear their own chosen attire and work with the government during the funeral arrangements. He further directed that no one should visit him after he is laid to rest.

His words: “And nobody should visit me after I am laid to rest. If you have anything you want to do for me, do it now.”

The former governor’s remarks come shortly after President Bola Tinubu celebrated him on his 65th birthday, describing him as a “significant political figure in Nigeria.”

In a statement personally signed by the President, Tinubu acknowledged the challenges Fayose faced during his first tenure, noting that it was troubled and truncated due to abuse of presidential powers at the time.