Fayose: I Nearly Hit Obasanjo With Microphone Over Birthday Speech

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose has revealed that he became so angered by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration that he briefly felt like grabbing the microphone from the ex-president and striking him with it.

Fayose made the disclosure during a fresh interview in which he recounted the events leading up to his birthday ceremony in Lagos.

At the event, Obasanjo had revisited their long-standing political feud, describing Fayose as “not the best” among his political protégés, even while acknowledging his political achievements.

According to Fayose, two weeks before the celebration, he decided to reconcile with several political rivals.

He said he reached Obasanjo through a mutual acquaintance, Osita, who gave him the former president’s contact.

Fayose, however, insisted the call was not an apology.

“I never called to apologise to Baba. I did not offend him. He was the one that removed me from office. If anybody should apologise, it is him,” he said.

Fayose revealed that Obasanjo later hosted him, assured him of his attendance despite another engagement in Rwanda, and even requested travel logistics support.

“I changed $20,000 and gave it to him. How can you accept somebody’s money and come and be spiting that person?” he asked.

He said he first sensed trouble when Obasanjo insisted on speaking last at the ceremony, contrary to protocol, which would usually place the vice-president last. According to him, Obasanjo delivered a speech lasting over an hour, filled with veiled jabs.

“How do you say such things to a man on his 65th birthday?” Fayose asked.

He said the provocation pushed him to the brink.

“I felt like taking the mic from Obasanjo’s hand and hitting it on his head. This is being sincere.

“But out of maturity and respect for the vice-president, I kept my cool,” he said.

Fayose said his effort to mend fences with Obasanjo was “in good conscience”, but the former president’s conduct proved he had no interest in peace.

“If I knew this was how it would end, what do I need Obasanjo for? Am I contesting election? Do I need his validation? No,” Fayose said.